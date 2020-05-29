Airbag maker Autoliv sees April sales tumble as pandemic hits demand

STOCKHOLM, May 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's Autoliv ALV.N, ALIVsdb.ST, the world's largest maker of airbags and seatbelts, on Friday said it had seen a very challenging start to the second quarter with the North American and European markets grinding to a halt in April.

"With our largest markets Americas and Europe virtually standing still in April, the challenges we are managing in the second quarter are unprecedented," Autoliv CEO Mikael Bratt said in a statement.

In Europe, Autoliv's sales in April declined by 89% compared to a year earlier, while sales fell by 96% in the Americas region.

