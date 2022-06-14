AirAsia X to add new long-haul routes including London as demand rebounds

June 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia X Bhd AIRX.KL said on Wednesday that the airline would add new long-haul routes from Kuala Lumpur to London, Dubai and Istanbul this year to take advantage of rising demand as travel restrictions are lifted.

The airline, which is operating six Airbus AIR.PA A330 jets, hopes to have 15 planes in service by the end of the year, AirAsia X Malaysia CEO Benyamin Ismail told reporters.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Tom Hogue)

