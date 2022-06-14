Commodities
AirAsia X to add new long-haul routes including London as demand rebounds

Jamie Freed Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia X Bhd said on Wednesday that the airline would add new long-haul routes from Kuala Lumpur to London, Dubai and Istanbul this year to take advantage of rising demand as travel restrictions are lifted.

The airline, which is operating six Airbus AIR.PA A330 jets, hopes to have 15 planes in service by the end of the year, AirAsia X Malaysia CEO Benyamin Ismail told reporters.

