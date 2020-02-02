AirAsia shares plunge after Airbus bribery allegations

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Malaysia's AirAsia Group AIRA.KL and unit AirAsia X AIRX.KL fell on Monday, after allegations by Britain's Serious Fraud Office that Airbus AIR.PA paid a bribe of $50 million to win plane orders from Asia's largest budget airline group.

AirAsia shares fell 10%, while AirAsia X shares dropped 12%.

Malaysia's anti-graft agency is investigating allegations by Britain's Serious Fraud Office. AirAsia has said it had never made any purchase decisions that were premised on an Airbus sponsorship, and that it would fully cooperate with Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

