AirAsia parent to add three A321 freighters to fleet

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Capital A Bhd CAPI.KL, the parent of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia said on Monday its Teleport cargo arm would add three Airbus SE AIR.PA A321 freighters to its fleet starting in the first quarter of 2023.

The freighters will be leased from BBAM Limited Partnership, Capital A said in a statement.

