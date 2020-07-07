Companies

AirAsia in trading halt after auditor notes 'going concern' doubts

Jamie Freed Reuters
Shares in Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd were halted on Wednesday after its auditor said there were material uncertainties that cast doubt on the budget carrier's ability to continue as a going concern.

In an unqualified audit opinion on the airline's earnings results for 2019 issued late on Tuesday, Ernst & Young PLT said the financial statements were prepared on a going concern basis - which is dependent upon a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the success of fund raising efforts.

AirAsia on Monday posted a 803.3 million ringgit ($188 million) loss for the three months ending March 31, its biggest first-quarter loss since its listing in November 2004.

($1 = 4.2750 ringgit)

