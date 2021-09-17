AirAsia has reached deal to restructure Airbus jet order -sources

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Malaysia's AirAsia AIRA.KL has reached a deal with Airbus AIR.PA for a large outstanding order for A320-family passenger jets, industry sources said on Friday.

Asia’s largest low-cost airline group is one of the European planemaker’s biggest customers but deliveries and progress payments have been disrupted by the coronavirus crisis.

The sources added that the AirAsia deal involved a new delivery schedule and price cuts for Airbus jets on order.

Airbus declined comment, while AirAsia did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-80981237;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.