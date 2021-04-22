AirAsia Group expects 'clarity' on fundraising in 2-3 months

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group expects clarity on its fundraising efforts in 2-3 months, as the company continues talks with prospective funders, its chief executive Tony Fernandes said on Friday.

AirAsia has been looking to raise up to 2.5 billion ringgit to weather the pandemic, and said last month that it expects to secure 1 billion ringgit in loans from three Malaysian banks pending regulatory approvals.

(Reporting by Liz Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Joseph.Sipalan@thomsonreuters.com; +60394929425; Reuters Messaging: joseph.sipalan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.