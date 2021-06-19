Commodities

AirAsia boss says industry could return to normal next year - report

Liz Lee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

AirAsia Group Bhd's chief executive officer said the aviation industry could return to normal next year as international borders gradually reopened, state news agency Bernama reported on Saturday.

Tony Fernandes also called for better government policies to avoid disruptions when travel resumed, and decisions on what would be required to open up borders, including documents needed to travel.

"I think that will be sorted out by September or October when we allow interstate travel and some international flying," he was quoted saying in a webinar.

