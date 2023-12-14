Air Travel Expected To Hit Record High This Holiday Season; Here’s How To Cope With The Christmas Crush

Expect bigger-than-usual crowds at the airport during Christmas week.

Travelers are expected to take to the sky in record numbers during the year-end holiday season. AAA is predicting that 7.5 million U.S. passengers will fly to their destinations between December 23 and New Year’s Day, an increase of almost 5% over 2022.

Add the possibility of severe winter weather and potential computer glitches to the mix, and the situation could turn into a travel meltdown like the one at Southwest Airlines last year. Winter storms and overloaded ticketing technology forced the airline to cancel thousands of flights, leaving many travelers stranded during the final few days of the year.

Will Holiday Travel Be Easier This Year?

Airports and airlines seem to be more prepared this year, if the busy Thanksgiving travel holiday is any indication.

On November 26, the Monday after Thanksgiving, the Transportation Security Administration said it screened 2.9 million passengers at U.S. airports, making it the busiest travel day on record. Yet things went relatively smoothly. In a news release, American Airlines said it “canceled fewer flights than any other Thanksgiving period in its history.”

Southwest Airlines, which has been under increased scrutiny by the Department of Transportation over last year’s mess, said in a statement, “Approximately 82 percent of flights from Friday, November 17 through Sunday, November 26 were within 14 minutes of their scheduled arrival times,” despite weather and air traffic control challenges.

Experts Say Be Prepared for Disruptions

“Whenever I’m at the airport around the holiday, it’s a little more of an intense affair,” says James Clark, content marketing specialist at travel insurance comparison site Squaremouth. Some travelers are rushing to visit different family members, he says, while others want to be sure they don’t miss a particular special event.

“It’s definitely important that everything goes according to plan, and when it doesn’t, it’s good to know you have a backup plan, and that’s where travel insurance comes in,” he adds.

A comprehensive travel insurance policy can help you recover at least some of your costs if your flight is delayed or canceled, or if the contents of your luggage are lost or damaged. You can generally buy a comprehensive policy up to a day before your trip. Alternatively, your credit card might offer you some coverage if you use the card to book your travel.

There are different types of travel insurance you may want to have:

Trip cancellation insurance will reimburse you for your prepaid, non-refundable expenses if your trip is canceled for a reason listed in your policy—for example, if there’s an unforeseen illness or injury, a major snowstorm hits or your tour operator goes out of business.

Travel delay insurance covers costs incurred because of a significant trip delay, if it’s for a reason listed in your policy. That might include paying for food or accommodations if your flight is delayed.

Baggage coverage will help you recover your costs if your luggage is lost, stolen or damaged during your trip. But make sure your specific valuables-–such as electronics or jewelry—are covered by your policy. And be aware that there are limits for reimbursements, generally $200 per item, as well as a total reimbursement limit, often $1,000.

“Cancel for any reason” insurance will allow you to do just that—cancel your trip because you don’t feel like going, or for any other reason—up to 48 hours before departure and still be reimbursed for at least some of your non-refundable costs. But it can add 40% to 50% to the price of your travel insurance.

Travel experts add that it’s important to stay organized, so you can more easily recoup any losses if the unexpected happens. Keep important documents handy, including your travel itinerary, receipts, flight information and the details of your travel insurance, if you have it.

And with so many people traveling at the end of the year, it’s vital that you allow plenty of time to get to the airport and go through security, so you don’t miss your flight.

“When it comes to travel insurance, it does have its limitations,” Clark says. Delay insurance is all very well, but “it’s important to know that TSA lines and traffic won’t be covered.”

