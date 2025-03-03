Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG):

Earnings: $14.71 million in Q4 vs. -$15.01 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.21 in Q4 vs. -$0.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Air Transport Services Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.45 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.28 per share Revenue: $516.79 million in Q4 vs. $517.04 million in the same period last year.

