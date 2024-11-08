Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG):

Earnings: -$3.3 million in Q3 vs. $17.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q3 vs. $0.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Air Transport Services Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.8 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.17 per share Revenue: $471.253 million in Q3 vs. $523.137 million in the same period last year.

