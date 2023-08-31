Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Price Target Increased by 18.38% to 27.37

The average one-year price target for Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) has been revised to 27.37 / share. This is an increase of 18.38% from the prior estimate of 23.12 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.67% from the latest reported closing price of 21.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Transport Services Group. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 8.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATSG is 0.21%, a decrease of 12.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 75,385K shares. The put/call ratio of ATSG is 4.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amazon Com holds 13,918K shares representing 19.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 8,723K shares representing 12.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,475K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATSG by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,667K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATSG by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,323K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares, representing an increase of 38.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATSG by 950.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,006K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,259K shares, representing a decrease of 12.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATSG by 25.78% over the last quarter.

Air Transport Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.