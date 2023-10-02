Air Transport Services Elects Mike Berger As President

(RTTNews) - Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG), an aviation holding company, said on Monday that its Board has elected Mike Berger, currently Chief Strategy Officer, as President of ATSG, with effect from October 1.

Joe Hete, Chairman of the Board, said: "This is a key step in the expansion of Berger's responsibilities, to assume responsibility for the operating companies, as well as the commercial business. Corrado, as chief executive officer, will focus primarily on ATSG's strategic planning and management team development for the future."

Berger joined in 2018 as Chief Commercial Officer and President of the company's Airborne Global Solutions subsidiary. He was promoted to Chief Strategy Officer in 2022.

