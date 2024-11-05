Air Transport Services downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital analyst Rick Paterson downgraded Air Transport Services (ATSG) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $22.50, up from $22, after the company announced its entry into an acquisition agreement with Stonepeak for $22.50 per share. The firm would not be surprised if a competing bidder “came out of the woodwork at some point, given the modest 3% premium to book value.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ATSG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.