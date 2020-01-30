Air Transport Services (ATSG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Air Transport Services (ATSG) closed at $21, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the air cargo company had lost 10.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.18%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ATSG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ATSG is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $363.40 million, up 29.43% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ATSG should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.49% higher. ATSG currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ATSG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.24, which means ATSG is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

