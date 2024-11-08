Air Transport Services (ATSG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Air Transport Services (ATSG) reported $471.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.9%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $507.86 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was -31.58%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Air Transport Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- ACMI Services : $321.97 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $360.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.9%.

: $321.97 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $360.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.9%. Revenues- Other Activities : $93 million compared to the $102.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.6% year over year.

: $93 million compared to the $102.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.6% year over year. Revenues- Eliminate internal revenues : -$56.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$63.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.1%.

: -$56.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$63.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.1%. Revenues- CAM : $112.47 million versus $108.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.

: $112.47 million versus $108.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change. Revenues- CAM- Lease incentive amortization : -$3.10 million versus -$2.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change.

: -$3.10 million versus -$2.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change. Revenues- CAM- Aircraft leasing and related revenues : $115.57 million compared to the $111.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

: $115.57 million compared to the $111.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Pre-Tax Earnings- CAM : $18.28 million compared to the $16.23 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $18.28 million compared to the $16.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. Pre-Tax Earnings- Other Activities : -$1.59 million compared to the $0.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$1.59 million compared to the $0.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. Pre-Tax Earnings- ACMI Services: -$14.41 million compared to the -$2.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Air Transport Services have returned +44.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

