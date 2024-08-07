Air Transport Services (ATSG) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What Awaits?

Air Transport Services Group ATSG is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 8 after market close.

ATSG has a mixed earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missing twice. The average beat is 1.13%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s soon-to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has been revised downward by 5.88% in the past 60 days to 16 cents per share.

Air Transport Services Group is being challenged by the weak demand scenario, which is likely to have adversely impacted its performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Reduced demand in both the leasing segment and passenger airline operations, along with the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, is expected to further affect its results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $510.2 million, which indicates a decline of 3.6% from the year-ago levels.

Our estimate for ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance) services is expected to decrease 7.3% year over year, while cargo aircraft management (CAM) is anticipated at $120.3 million.

On the contrary, the total operating expenses are expected to decrease by 1.5% year over year, contributing to the company’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Air Transport Services Group this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Air Transport Services Group has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Highlights of Q1

Quarterly earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of 16 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents but plunged 55.6% year over year. Customer revenues (derived after eliminating internal revenues from total revenues) of $485.5 million edged past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $484.2 million but fell 3.1% year over year.

Revenues from ACMI Services decreased 3.1% year over year to $323.8 million. Revenues from CAM and other operations declined 5.8% and 1.9% to $105.5 million and $109 million, respectively.

