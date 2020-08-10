Air Transport Services (ATSG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Air Transport Services Group’s ATSG second-year 2020 earnings (excluding $2.25 from non-recurring items) of 47 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16 cents. Moreover, the bottom line improved 74.1% year over year. Results were aided by a 12.9% increase in total revenues to $377.8 million. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $359.4 million.

Higher revenues from both segments contributed to the top line. While revenues from the Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM) segment climbed 8.3% to $79.4 million, the same from aircraft, crew, maintenance & insurance (ACMI) services. ascended 12.8% to $287.6 million.

Notably, revenues from the CAM segment were bumped up by the deployment of seven 767 freighters since Jun 30, 2019. Meanwhile, the uptick in revenues from the ACMI unit was owing to incremental charter assignments for Omni Air from the federal government in the current scenario. More frequency in air express network flying following deployment of flights to bring back people stranded abroad to the United States during the onset of the pandemic also boosted segmental results. Meanwhile, external revenues from other activities inched up 1.2% to $40.2 million owing to growth in aviation fuel sales and ground handling services.

Total operating expenses flared up 19.4% in the June quarter to $354.6 million due to a 22.2% rise in costs on salaries, wages and benefits. Capital expenses in first-half 2020 increased 23% to $265.9 million.

2020 Outlook

Courtesy of upbeat demand for its cargo aircraft and related airline services and better-than-expected demand from governmental agencies for passenger charter flights in the June quarter, this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) air cargo company expects 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be at least $470 million, indicating an improvement from the 2019 reported figure of $452 million. Capital expenditures for the ongoing year are now projected at roughly $465 million (earlier guidance: $420 million).

