Air Transport Services (ATSG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Air Transport Services (ATSG) closed at $21.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.33% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the air cargo company had lost 9.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ATSG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, up 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $363.40 million, up 29.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ATSG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ATSG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ATSG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.14, so we one might conclude that ATSG is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.