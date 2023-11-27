News & Insights

Air Transat's flight attendants authorize strike mandate

November 27, 2023 — 07:02 am EST

Written by Priyamvada C and Ananta Agarwal for Reuters ->

Nov 27 (Reuters) - More than 2,000 flight attendants at Air Transat voted to authorize a strike mandate, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said in a statement on Monday.

The strike mandate, approved by a nearly unanimous vote of 99.8%, comes after 33 negotiation sessions, which began in April.

In the event of a strike, which would become legal as of Jan. 3, 2024, it should be anticipated that all flights will be canceled, the union said.

"More than 50% of them have been forced to take on a second or even a third job to make ends meet, and their starting salary is only C$26,577 per year," said Dominic Levasseur, president of the Air Transat Component of CUPE.

Canada-listed Transat AT Inc TRZ.TO operates as an air carrier under the Air Transat brand.

Air Transat was not immediately available for comment.

