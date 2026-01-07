Air Transat Pilots Ratify New Five-Year Agreement Through 2030

(RTTNews) - Air Transat, a unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ_B.TO), said on Wednesday that its pilots have voted in favour of the tentative agreement reached with their union, ratifying a new five-year collective agreement that runs until April 2030.

"This agreement, beneficial for both parties, acknowledges the progress needed to catch up to the industry and the contribution of our pilots. It also incorporates major improvements in efficiency and productivity, enabling us to continue our growth strategy," said Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat.

