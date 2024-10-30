News & Insights

Stocks

Air Transat Boosts Liquidity with Engine Leaseback

October 30, 2024 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Transat AT V & VV (TSE:TRZ) has released an update.

Air Transat, a subsidiary of Transat A.T. Inc., has secured US$85 million through sale and leaseback transactions of four engines to boost liquidity for its operations. This strategic move allows the airline to maintain access to the engines for its A321LR fleet while ensuring financial flexibility.

For further insights into TSE:TRZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.