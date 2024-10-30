Air Transat Boosts Liquidity with Engine Leaseback

Transat AT V & VV (TSE:TRZ) has released an update.

Air Transat, a subsidiary of Transat A.T. Inc., has secured US$85 million through sale and leaseback transactions of four engines to boost liquidity for its operations. This strategic move allows the airline to maintain access to the engines for its A321LR fleet while ensuring financial flexibility.

