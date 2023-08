CAIRO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Air traffic at Syria's Aleppo airport will resume on Tuesday at midnight local time (2200 GMT), Syria's transport ministry said.

On Monday the Syrian defense ministry said "an Israeli aggression" put Aleppo International Airport out of service.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab Editing by Chris Reese)

