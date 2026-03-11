Air Taxi Stock Archer Aviation Draws $22.5 Million Institutional Buy. Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

Alpine Global Management added 2,392,026 shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $22.51 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $13.28 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement.

The stake at quarter's end stood at 4,677,145 shares valued at $35.17 million.

10 stocks we like better than Archer Aviation ›

On February 17, 2026, Alpine Global Management disclosed a buy of 2,392,026 shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), with an estimated transaction value of $22.51 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Alpine Global Management increased its holding in Archer Aviation by 2,392,026 shares. The estimated transaction value, using the quarter’s average closing price, was $22.51 million. At quarter-end, the total position value increased by $13.28 million, a figure capturing both the trade and stock price changes during the period.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:IMVT: $66.77 million (12.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:RIVN: $51.80 million (9.7% of AUM) NYSE:ACHR: $35.17 million (6.6% of AUM) NYSE:CVNA: $18.82 million (3.5% of AUM) NYSE:ARES: $11.07 million (2.1% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, shares of Archer Aviation were priced at $6.33, down about 7% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 21% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $5 billion Net Income (TTM) ($627.40 million) Price (as of Wednesday) $6.33

Company snapshot

Archer Aviation designs, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for passenger transport in urban environments.

Its business model centers on developing proprietary eVTOL technology and generating future revenue through aircraft sales and urban air mobility services.

Primary customers are expected to include urban commuters, transportation network partners, and city infrastructure stakeholders seeking efficient, sustainable mobility solutions.

Archer Aviation is an emerging player in the urban air mobility sector, focused on the development and commercialization of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The company leverages advanced aerospace engineering and electrification to address the growing demand for efficient, low-emission urban transportation.

What this transaction means for investors

Archer Aviation is effectively a pre-revenue firm at the center of plans to bring air taxis to cities around the world. The company continues to push toward the commercial launch of its Midnight aircraft, with pilot programs in both the United States and the UAE targeted for 2026. Those programs represent a critical milestone for a company that still generates minimal revenue today ($300,000 last year) but is investing heavily to bring its aircraft to market.



The broader portfolio context helps explain the move. The fund already holds several high-risk, high-upside growth names, including Rivian, that similarly rely on scaling emerging technologies before profitability arrives. Archer fits squarely into that playbook.



Financially, the company remains firmly in investment mode. Archer reported significant operating losses in 2025 as it ramped manufacturing capacity, advanced certification efforts, and continued development of its electric aircraft platform, and posted a net loss of $618.2 million for the year. Still, management maintains that the path toward commercialization remains on track.

Should you buy stock in Archer Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Archer Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Archer Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $522,791!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,132,678!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.