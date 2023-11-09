Air T Alpha Income Trust Preferred Securities Due 6/7/2049 Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 11/13/23, Air T Inc's 8.00% Alpha Income Trust Preferred Securities Due 6/7/2049 (Symbol: AIRTP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 11/15/23. As a percentage of AIRTP's recent share price of $20.00, this dividend works out to approximately 2.50%, so look for shares of AIRTP to trade 2.50% lower — all else being equal — when AIRTP shares open for trading on 11/13/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.00%. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIRTP shares, versus AIRT:
Below is a dividend history chart for AIRTP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Air T Inc's 8.00% Alpha Income Trust Preferred Securities Due 6/7/2049:
In Thursday trading, Air T Inc's 8.00% Alpha Income Trust Preferred Securities Due 6/7/2049 (Symbol: AIRTP) is currently up about 2.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AIRT) are down about 2.3%.
Also see: Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio
RRX Historical Stock Prices
IWM Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.