Air T Alpha Income Trust Preferred Securities Due 6/7/2049 Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 11/13/23, Air T Inc's 8.00% Alpha Income Trust Preferred Securities Due 6/7/2049 (Symbol: AIRTP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 11/15/23. As a percentage of AIRTP's recent share price of $20.00, this dividend works out to approximately 2.50%, so look for shares of AIRTP to trade 2.50% lower — all else being equal — when AIRTP shares open for trading on 11/13/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.00%. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIRTP shares, versus AIRT:

Below is a dividend history chart for AIRTP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Air T Inc's 8.00% Alpha Income Trust Preferred Securities Due 6/7/2049:

In Thursday trading, Air T Inc's 8.00% Alpha Income Trust Preferred Securities Due 6/7/2049 (Symbol: AIRTP) is currently up about 2.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AIRT) are down about 2.3%.

