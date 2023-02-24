Air strike hits northwest Syria, kills 2 in first aerial bombardment since earthquake

Updates with 2 killed in the strike

BEIRUT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - At least two people were killed in an air strike on a motorcycle in the rebel-held zone of northwest Syria on Friday, the local civil defense said, in the first aerial bombing on the area since a devastating earthquake nearly three weeks ago.

The rescue force that operates in opposition-held parts of Syria said two unidentified people were hit in an air strike carried out by “an unidentified aerial drone.”

Local monitors had earlier reported the air strike but not the casualties, saying it took place near Syria’s border with Turkey.

There was no claim of responsibility for the air strike.

The Syrian government and its ally Russia has heavily bombarded the zone in the past.

U.S. aircraft has also hit the north much more rarely to take out hardline targets.

More than 5,800 people died across Syria in the Feb.6 earthquake, the bulk of them in the rebel-held northwest.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily and Alaa Swilam; Writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alistair Bell)

((ahmed.tolba@thomsonreuters.com; +20223948100;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.