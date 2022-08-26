Air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region - local media, aid sources

NAIROBI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - An air strike hit Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Friday, which local media controlled by the breakaway authorities blamed on the federal government.

Tigrai Television showed images of damaged buildings and what appeared to be wounded people lying on the ground being attended by medical personnel.

An aid organisation confirmed its staff in Mekelle heard an explosion and anti aircraft gunfire.

Earlier on Friday the Ethiopian government urged Tigrayan citizens in a statement to stay away from military and training facilities, saying the government intended to "take actions to target the military forces".

Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not respond to Reuters queries on the airstrike.

(Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Jon Boyle)

