$AIR stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AIR stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,405,076 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AIR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $AIR stock page):
$AIR Insider Trading Activity
$AIR insiders have traded $AIR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER A. JESSUP (Senior Vice President-CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,481 shares for an estimated $2,357,108.
- JOHN MCCLAIN III HOLMES (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $354,026
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AIR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $AIR stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 292,241 shares (+50.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,362,573
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 247,631 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,864,859
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 220,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,317,800
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 218,495 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,233,535
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 201,217 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,266,139
- STATE STREET CORP removed 180,385 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,099,756
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 165,959 shares (-2.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,292,044
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AIR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AIR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AIR forecast page.
$AIR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AIR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AIR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $81.0 on 07/11/2025
- Michael Leshock from Keybanc set a target price of $80.0 on 04/02/2025
You can track data on $AIR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.