$AIR stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AIR stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,405,076 of trading volume.

$AIR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AIR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $AIR stock page ):

$AIR insiders have traded $AIR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER A. JESSUP (Senior Vice President-CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,481 shares for an estimated $2,357,108 .

. JOHN MCCLAIN III HOLMES (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $354,026

$AIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $AIR stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AIR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

$AIR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AIR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AIR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $81.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Michael Leshock from Keybanc set a target price of $80.0 on 04/02/2025

