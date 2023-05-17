News & Insights

Air raid alerts sound across Ukraine, military warns of strikes in central regions

Credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH

May 17, 2023 — 09:40 pm EDT

Written by Ron Popeski for Reuters ->

Adds details of warnings

May 18 (Reuters) - Air raid alerts were declared throughout the territory of Ukraine early on Thursday and the military warned of possible Russian missile strikes in areas of central Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel issued warnings for four regions: Vinnytsya, Kirovohrad, Cherkassy and Dnipropetrovsk.

Other Telegram channels warned of possible strikes in the central region of Poltava and further south in Mykolaiv region.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Ronald.Popeski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.