Air Products, VPI Ink Joint Development Deal For "Humber Hydrogen Hub"

(RTTNews) - Industrial gases company Air Products (APD) announced Wednesday the signing of a joint development agreement to drive forward the "Humber Hydrogen Hub" or "H3", which seeks to develop a flagship 800MW low-carbon hydrogen production facility in Immingham, UK.

The majority of hydrogen produced would be used to decarbonize VPI Immingham's existing power production.

As the UK's largest industrial cluster, the Humber has the highest levels of industrial carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. H3 would produce low-carbon hydrogen at large scale, combining market-leading hydrogen production, carbon capture technology and offshore CO2 storage currently under development for the Humber region.

The majority of the low-carbon hydrogen would serve as a substitute fuel for VPI's existing third gas turbine power train. Additional low-carbon hydrogen would also be made available to other industrial users.

The H3 project looks to capture up to two million tonnes of CO2 per annum and contribute to achieving Net Zero in the wider Humber industrial region by 2040.

