Air Products upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic analyst Colin Isaac upgraded Air Products (APD) to Neutral from Sell with a $330 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on APD:
- Boeing union rejects latest offer, Tesla reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- D.E. Shaw supporting Mantle Ridge slate for Air Products board, CNBC says
- Air Products price target raised to $350 from $340 at JPMorgan
- Air Products price target raised to $330 from $280 at Wells Fargo
- D.E. Shaw has $1B stake in Air Products, seeks three directors, CNBC says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.