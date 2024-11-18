Air Products upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

UBS upgraded Air Products (APD) to Buy from Neutral with a $375 price target The firm views the company’s fiscal 2025 outlook as conservative guide and “de-risking actions” as positive catalysts. Activists are focused on de-risking large scale projects and reducing the company’s capex spend, the analyst tells investors in a research note. As Air Products’ backlog starts up post fiscal 2025, this sets up for a multi-year period of, higher than peers, mid-teens earnings growth, contends UBS.

