News & Insights

Markets
APD

Air Products To Significantly Expand Manufacturing And Logistics Center In Maryland Heights

May 23, 2024 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Air Products (APD) said it will invest more than $70 million to expand manufacturing and logistics center in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis, Missouri. The company said the investment is driven by growing product demand in biogas and hydrogen recovery applications, as well as customer needs for the use of nitrogen for the aerospace industry and cleaner fuels for the marine industry.

The new facility is expected to be in production by the end of 2025 and include the addition of 30 positions. The expansion follows a previous $10 million investment made in 2023 to increase production capacity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.