Air Products to Exhibit Industrial Gas Solutions in Texas

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD recently announced that it will exhibit its advanced industrial gas solutions for specialty chemical manufacturing markets at Specialty & Custom Chemicals America, which will be held from Feb 10-13 in Fort Worth, TX.

At the company’s booth, the specific processes and challenges of attendees will be addressed by industry specialists.

Research and development, and technical support teams at Air Products, with decades of experience in gas applications, follow an overall solutions approach to help manufacturers improve their process efficiency, safety and economics.

Air Products provides advanced industrial gas solutions for a range of applications such as inerting and blanketing, reaction cooling, oxygen enrichment, hydrogenation, water treatment, particle size reduction, VOC recovery and many more. Notably, the company offers its range of industrial gases in a variety of supply choices to cater to the needs of both small and large consumers in a reliable and cost effective manner.

Air Products has announced plans to construct two new liquid hydrogen plants in Texas and California owing to increasing hydrogen demands in chemical processing and other markets. The plants are slated to come onstream in 2021.

Notably, Air Products operates several state-of-the-arts testing labs (including Cryogenic Grinding, Hydrogen Reactions and Clean Energy) at its global headquarters in Allentown, PA. This is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and also enables it to respond better to the needs of customers.

The company’s shares have rallied 50.6% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 25.3%.

For fiscal 2020, Air Products continues to expect adjusted earnings in the range $9.35-$9.60 per share, which suggests growth of 14-17% from the prior-year quarter.

The company also expects adjusted earnings to be in the band of $2.10 to $2.20 per share for second-quarter fiscal 2020, up 9-15% year over year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Air Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ, Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD and Commercial Metals Company CMC.

Daqo New Energy has a projected earnings growth rate of 326.3% for 2020. The company’s shares have rallied 79.4% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Royal Gold has an estimated earnings growth rate of 83.5% for fiscal 2020. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s shares have rallied 31.4% in a year.

Commercial Metals has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a projected earnings growth rate of 20.2% for 2020. The company’s shares have rallied 33.6% in a year.

