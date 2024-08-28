News & Insights

Markets
APD

Air Products, Tatung Forever Energy Ink Power Purchase Deal For Solar Electricity In Taiwan

August 28, 2024 — 11:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), Wednesday announced that its subsidiary Air Products San Fu Co. Ltd. has signed a contract with Tatung Forever Energy, a subsidiary of Tatung Company, for solar electricity in Taiwan.

Under the 10-year deal, which begins in the fourth quarter of 2024, Air Products San Fu would depend on a renewable energy source for its industrial requirements, decreasing carbon dioxide emissions and promoting sustainable development.

Currently, Air Products' stock is moving down 0.26 percent, to $277.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.