Markets
APD

Air Products Targets To Reduce Intensity Of Scope 3 Emissions By One-third By 2030

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Air Products (APD) said it is creating a new "Third by '30" carbon dioxide emissions intensity goal for Scope 3 emissions, in addition to its existing Scope 1 and 2 goal. The company noted that it is committed to addressing climate impacts throughout its upstream and downstream value chain, also known as Scope 3 emissions. The additional "Third by '30" goal is to reduce the intensity of Air Products' Scope 3 emissions by one-third by 2030, using 2015 as the baseline year.

Also, Air Products will spend or commit at least $4 billion in additional new capital for the transition to clean energy over the next five years, bringing its total commitment to first-mover projects to $15 billion through 2027. The company has already committed over $11 billion to real zero- and low-carbon hydrogen projects. Air Products noted that it has identified tangible transition plans for new investments and modifications of existing company assets, including low- and zero-carbon hydrogen. The company will also continually increase its use of renewable energy, convert its fleet of about 2,000 trucks to hydrogen fuel cell zero-emission vehicles, and implement additional actions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular