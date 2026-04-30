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Air Products Swings To Q2 Earnings; Raises FY26 EPS Outlook

April 30, 2026 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), on Thursday reported net income in the second quarter from loss in the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company came in at $710.4 million compared with loss of $1.73 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $222.9 versus $222.8 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company increased to $713.9 million from $598.5 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $3.20 versus $2.69 last year.

Operating income came in at $752.7 million compared with loss of 2.33 billion in the previous year.

Sales increased to $3.17 billion from $2.92 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company raised its full year 2026 and third quarter earnings per share outlook.

The company expects higher adjusted earnings per share to range between $3.25 and $3.35 for the third quarter of 2026.

Adjust earnings per share for the full year 2026 is anticipated to range between $13 and $13.25.

Air Products and Chemicals is 1.15% higher at $302 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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