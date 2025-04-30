Air Products to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2025 results before the opening bell on May 1.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters while meeting once, with the average surprise being roughly 3.4%.



The company is expected to have benefited from actions to boost productivity and improve its cost structure in the to-be-reported quarter amid headwinds from a slowdown in Europe and China.



APD’s shares have gained 14% over a year compared with the 24.6% decline of its industry.



What Do APD’s Revenue Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales for the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at $2,950 million, up 0.7% from the year-ago reported number.



The consensus estimate for the Americas segment’s revenues is currently pegged at $1,350 million, indicating a decrease of 0.2% year over year.



The same for the Asia segment’s revenues is pegged at $782 million, which suggests a 3.5% year-over-year decline.



The consensus estimate for the Europe segment’s revenues is pinned at $686 million, indicating an 8.5% year-over-year decrease.

Factors to Watch

Air Products is expected to have benefited from its investments in high-yield industrial gas projects and productivity initiatives. It is committed to its gasification approach and is carrying out its expansion plans. These projects are expected to have added to earnings and cash flows.



Air Products is also increasing productivity to enhance its cost structure. It is expected to have experienced positive results from its productivity actions in the quarter to be reported. Additional productivity and cost optimization measures are likely to have strengthened its margins. Air Products anticipates productivity gains of at least $75 million in fiscal 2025. Despite the inflationary environment, APD is focused on improving pricing.



The slowdown in China and Europe may have adversely impacted Air Products' business across both markets. The slowing Chinese economy continues to be a drag. A delayed economic recovery in China, as well as a slowdown in electronics, might have hurt second-quarter volumes.



Air Products is also likely to have faced weak demand for merchant products in Europe. The Uzbekistan facility upgrades impacted volumes in Europe in the fiscal first quarter. Continued headwinds from the Uzbekistan plant maintenance are likely to be reflected in the fiscal second-quarter performance.

What Our Model Unveils for APD

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for APD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for APD is +0.18%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the fiscal second quarter is currently pegged at $2.84 per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: APD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

