Markets
APD

Air Products Q4 Results Up, Top Estimates; Sees Higher Earnings In Q1, FY22 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting higher fourth-quarter results, industrial gases company Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) Thursday said it expects first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.45 to $2.55, up 16 to 20 percent over last year.

For fiscal 2022, adjusted earnings per share is expected to be $10.20 to $10.40, up 13 to 15 percent over prior year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, and $10.68 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, fiscal year 2022 capital expenditures are expected to be $4.5 billion to 5.0 billion.

In its fourth quarter, net income attributable to Air Products was $610.4 million, higher than prior year's $486.8 million. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $2.51, up from $2.19 a year ago.

Fourth-quarter sales were $2.84 billion, a growth of 22 percent from last year's $2.32 billion, on 9 percent higher volumes.

Analysts were looking for earnings of $2.49 per share on revenues of $2.67 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular