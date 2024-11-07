News & Insights

Markets
APD

Air Products Q4 Profit Above Estimates; Sees Q1, FY25 Adj. Earnings Below View - Update

November 07, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD), while announcing higher fourth-quarter profit, above market estimates, on Thursday issued adjusted earnings forecast for its first quarter and fiscal 2025, below the Street view.

Outlook

Air Products expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.75 to $2.85 for the first quarter, and $12.70 to $13.00 for fiscal 2025.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter and $13.31 for the full year, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Air Products expects capital expenditures in the range of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion for fiscal 2025.

Q4 Results

The company's bottom line totaled $1.949 billion, or $8.75 per share, compared to $692.6 million or $3.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $792.8 million or $3.56 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.48 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $3.187 billion from $3.191 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

(Amended the first para to say the results announced are for the fourth quarter)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.