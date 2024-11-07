Air Products' Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD logged fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Sept. 30, 2024) earnings from continuing operations of $8.81 per share, up from $3.08 recorded in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, earnings per share were $3.56, up 13% year over year. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44. The bottom line was driven by higher volumes and favorable pricing.



The industrial gases giant generated revenues of $3,187.5 million, roughly flat year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,192.7 million. Sales remained flat due to 1% increased volumes and pricing offset by 2% lower energy cost pass-through.

APD’s Segment Highlights

Revenues in the Americas segment were down 3.2% year over year to $1,307.5 million. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,326.6 million. The downside is attributable to decreased energy cost pass-through and unfavorable currency, partially compensated by higher pricing. Volume was flat, as increased on-site activity was offset by lower merchant demand.



Revenues in the Europe segment increased 2.7% year over year to $730.9 million. It was in-line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $730.9 million. The rise is attributed to greater pricing and favorable currency, offset by decreased energy cost pass-through. Volume remained unchanged, with new on-site assets offset by decreasing merchant demand.



Revenues in the Asia segment rose 7.4% year over year to $861.2 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $830.6 million. The rise is due to expanding volumes and higher energy cost pass-through, which are slightly masked by lower prices.

APD’s FY24 Results

Earnings from continuing operations for fiscal 2024 were $17.24 per share compared with $10.30 a year ago. Revenues were $12.1 billion for the full year, down around 3.9% year over year.

APD’s Financials

Air Products ended fiscal 2024 with cash and cash items of $2,979.7 million, up about 84.3% year over year. Long-term debt was up around 44.7% to $13,428.6 million.

APD’s Outlook

Air Products expects fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of $12.70 to $13.00. For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Air Products' adjusted EPS guidance is $2.75 to $2.85.



Air Products expects capital expenditures in the range of $4.5 billion to $5 billion for fiscal 2025.

APD’s Stock Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 18% in the past year compared with a 9.6% rise of the industry.



APD's Zacks Rank & Other Chemicals Releases

APD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD logged adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share for the third quarter, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04. DD raised its full-year 2024 projections for operating EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share.



The Chemours Company CC recorded adjusted earnings of 40 cents for the third quarter, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. CC expects consolidated net sales to decline in the mid to high-single digits sequentially in the fourth quarter. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be down in the high teens to low 20% range compared with third-quarter 2024 results.



PPG Industries, Inc. PPG logged third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.13, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15. PPG anticipates flat organic sales and adjusted earnings per share at the bottom end of the $8.15 to $8.30 range for full-year 2024.





