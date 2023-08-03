News & Insights

Markets
APD

Air Products Q3 Profit Up, But Misses Estimates; Issues Q4 View; Lifts FY23 Forecast

August 03, 2023 — 06:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Industrial gases company Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD), while reporting higher profit and weak sales in its third quarter, on Thursday issued fourth-quarter earnings view and raised forecast for fiscal 2023.

For the fourth quarter, the company projcts adjusted earnings per share of $3.04 to $3.14, up 7 to 10 percent over the prior year period.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, for fiscal 2023, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $11.40 to $11.50, a growth of $0.05 at the midpoint, up 11 to 12 percent over the prior year.

The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share n the range of $11.30 to $11.50, up 10 to 12 percent over the prior year.

Analysts are looking for earnings of $11.39 per share for the year.

Air Products continues to expect fiscal year 2023 capital expenditures of $5.0 billion to $5.5 billion.

In the third quarter, net income attributable to the company grew to $595.6 million or $2.67 per share from last year's $582.1 million or $2.62 per share.

Sales, meanwhile, dropped to $3.03 billion from last year's $3.19 billion. The Street was looking for earnings of $2.91 per share on sales of $3.29 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.