Air Products price target raised to $365 from $345 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Air Products (APD) to $365 from $345 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm assumes a gradual ramp in earnings throughout the year on typical seasonality, modest project ramps, and stabilization from the macro environment. Air Products’ comments on Louisiana represent tangible potential steps towards project de-risking, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on APD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.