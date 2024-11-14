News & Insights

Air Products price target raised to $350 from $323 at BMO Capital

November 14, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty raised the firm’s price target on Air Products (APD) to $350 from $323 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q4 results exceeded expectations with a strong beat while setting a guide in line with expectations and a low bar for Q1, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Global macro remains challenged, making Air Products’ in-line FY25 outlook appear “solid”, BMO added.

