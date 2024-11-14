Air Products price target raised to $350 from $323 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty raised the firm’s price target on Air Products (APD) to $350 from $323 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q4 results exceeded expectations with a strong beat while setting a guide in line with expectations and a low bar for Q1, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Global macro remains challenged, making Air Products’ in-line FY25 outlook appear “solid”, BMO added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on APD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.