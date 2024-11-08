News & Insights

Stocks
APD

Air Products price target raised to $315 from $295 at Barclays

November 08, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Air Products (APD) to $315 from $295 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the fiscal Q4 report. While baseline fiscal 2025 earnings estimates are moving lower and management’s strategy was essentially reiterated, the inference from stock outperformance is that the market is likely pricing in greater prospects for activist success, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

