Air Products Maintains FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, industrial gases company Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) said it expects adjusted earnings for the second quarter in a range of $2.95 to $3.10 per share, and maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $12.85 to $13.15 per share.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter and $12.91 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Air Products continues to expect capital expenditures of approximately $4.0 billion for full-year fiscal 2026.

In Friday's pre-market trading, APD is trading on the NYSE at $258.90, up $2.90 or 1.13 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.