Air Products Maintains FY20 Adj. Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Air Products (APD) has maintained its fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $9.35 to $9.60 per share, up 14 to 17 percent over prior year. The company continues to project fiscal 2020 capital expenditures of approximately $4 billion to $4.5 billion.

For the second quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.10 to $2.20, up nine to 15 percent over last year.

For the first-quarter, adjusted earnings per share was $2.14, up 15 percent over previous year. First-quarter sales were $2.26 billion compared to $2.22 billion, prior year.

