Air Products Issues Q4 Earnings View, Confirms FY24 Outlook; Stock Up In Pre-market - Update

Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) Thursday issued fourth-quarter earnings outlook, and reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 forecast after reporting higher third-quarter profit above market.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Air Products shares were gaining around 7.3 percent to trade at $283.10.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.33 to $3.63.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $3.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, Air Products confirmed its previous fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $12.20 to $12.50, up six to nine percent over prior year. The Street estimates earnings of $12.23 per share for the year.

Q3 Results

The company announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $696.6 million, or $3.13 per share, compared to $595.6 million, or $2.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $712.7 million or $3.20 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.03 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $2.985 billion from $3.033 billion last year.

Air Products And Chemicals earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $696.6 Mln. vs. $595.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.13 vs. $2.67 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.985 Bln vs. $3.033 Bln last year.

