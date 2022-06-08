Markets
APD

Air Products Inks Long-Term Hydrogen And Nitrogen Supply Agreement With India's IOCL

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Industrial gases company Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) announced Wednesday the signing of a long-term supply agreement with Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. or IOCL.

As part of the deal, Air Products will build, own and operate (BOO) a new industrial gases complex supplying hydrogen, nitrogen and steam to IOCL's Barauni Refinery in Bihar, India. This complex will be Air Products' second BOO Onsite Facility in India, after the Kochi Industrial Gas complex at BPCL's Kochi Refinery.

The new industrial gas complex will aid IOCL's capacity expansion from six to nine million tonnes per annum producing Euro-VI or BS-VI compliant gasoline and diesel at its Barauni complex. Air Products expects the new complex for IOCL to come onstream in 2024.

The new industrial gas complex will include the latest generation multi-feed hydrogen production facility supplying 70,000 normal cubic meters per hour (Nm3/hr) of hydrogen as well as steam, and a high-efficiency air separation unit producing 4,000 Nm3/hr of nitrogen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular