Air Products Extends Term Of CEO Seifi Ghasemi

May 18, 2023 — 06:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) said on Thursday that it has further extended the employment term of Seifi Ghasemi as its Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, until September 30, 2028.

Edward L. Monser, Lead Director, said: "Since becoming Air Products' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer nearly nine years ago, Seifi has led the company's transformation into the world's most profitable industrial gases company. He is a model for creating shareholder value while building an inclusive culture where employees act with integrity, commitment and purpose…"

On September 30, 2024 and each year thereafter, the contract term will automatically renew to be a five-year term unless either party terminates the deal at the latest, four years ahead of its then expiration date.

